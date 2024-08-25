Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Graco by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Graco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 379,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of GGG opened at $82.28 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

