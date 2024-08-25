Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 184,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 315,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 46,738 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

