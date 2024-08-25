Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,348 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 484.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,246,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after buying an additional 1,033,370 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,228,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,036,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 896,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 767,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after purchasing an additional 735,753 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.60 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

