Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 14,311 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,726 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in HP by 136.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

