Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 17,870 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 243.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 122,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 411.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 960,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,557,000 after purchasing an additional 773,051 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $4,091,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

