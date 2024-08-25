Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 233 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $186,946.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,726. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $147.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.96.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

