Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 672 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. TD Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $388.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $388.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.03.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

