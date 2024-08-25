Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,307,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,489,000 after buying an additional 50,823 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 756,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 94,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter.

BKLC stock opened at $106.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.19. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $77.55 and a 52 week high of $107.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

