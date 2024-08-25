Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,371 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 544.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 834,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 94,161 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 67,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 226,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVI opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

