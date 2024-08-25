Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter.
Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
MLPA stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.
Global X MLP ETF Profile
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
