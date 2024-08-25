Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MLPA stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.