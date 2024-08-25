Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 56,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 62,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 192,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $51.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

