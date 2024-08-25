Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,445. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.5 %

BAH stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

