Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,485 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OIH. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $302.58 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $278.63 and a 52-week high of $364.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.