Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $3,447,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,180 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,707,000 after purchasing an additional 789,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,694,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.3 %

FNV opened at $123.54 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $146.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.41. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

