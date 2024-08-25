Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 27 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $503.07 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of -189.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $515.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,279 shares of company stock valued at $22,792,225 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

