Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 303 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

FMB opened at $51.67 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $52.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

