Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 309 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $302.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.