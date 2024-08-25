Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,436 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $66.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

