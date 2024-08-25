Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 469 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $55,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GJUL stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

