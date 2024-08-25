Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 4,895 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $70.22 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.