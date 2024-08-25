Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 6,351 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 910.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PPH opened at $98.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $661.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $98.14.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

