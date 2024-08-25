Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $2,597,864. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day moving average of $103.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.