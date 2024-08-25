Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLOA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLOA opened at $51.92 on Friday. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

