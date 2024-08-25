Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

