Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 375,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 266,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

LPG stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Dorian LPG’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,566.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

