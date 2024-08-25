Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.55. 1,697,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,630,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aurora Innovation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 72.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 112,131 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 202,413 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 262,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 223,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 147.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

