Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.55. 1,697,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,630,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.