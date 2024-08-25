Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.57

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.57 and last traded at $48.39, with a volume of 68554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Avient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avient

Avient Trading Up 4.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,101,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 75,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,470,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 328,773 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 13.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,359,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,010,000 after purchasing an additional 158,163 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,520,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 318.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,683 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.