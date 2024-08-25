Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Avista by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth about $344,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AVA opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. Avista Co. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $39.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Avista’s payout ratio is 78.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Avista news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,916 shares of company stock worth $215,268. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AVA shares. Mizuho upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avista

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.