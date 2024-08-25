Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 223.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley reduced their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.23. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $196.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

