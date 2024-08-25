AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.03

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 46393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $547.19 million, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 107,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in AxoGen by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 68,001 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 84,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Free Report

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

