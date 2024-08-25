Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.12. Azul shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 190,575 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 20.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 9.5% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Azul by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

