Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 2,633.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 9.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI opened at $203.13 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.06 and a 12 month high of $210.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.37.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.