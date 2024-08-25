Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Sells $224,885.00 in Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $202.94 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.06 and a 1-year high of $210.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.64.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 2,633.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 9.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

See Also

