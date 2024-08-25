Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $139.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $174.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIDU. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.13.

Get Baidu alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BIDU

Baidu Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.