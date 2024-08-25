Bancroft Fund Ltd. (BCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Bancroft Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BCV opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.