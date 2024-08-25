Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.18

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 2998646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Barclays alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCS

Barclays Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2684 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 21.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 1,362.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,682,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 190.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,661,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Barclays by 6,028.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 1,690,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 1,621,896 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Barclays by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,709,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 1,470,523 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.