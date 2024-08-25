Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.27. 5,535,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 21,774,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 169,350 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $235,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 87.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 142.1% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 826,507 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 485,077 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

