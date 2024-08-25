Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$6.35 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.96 and a 12-month high of C$6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.76.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.4199288 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.61 per share, with a total value of C$46,100.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

