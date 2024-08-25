Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stock Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.0% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,411,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 78,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazer Homes USA

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,376.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

NYSE BZH opened at $32.49 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 13.50.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

