Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tlwm lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 12,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.8% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,460,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average of $180.90.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

