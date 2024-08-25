BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $248.61 Average PT from Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.61.

BGNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $233,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $233,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,517 shares of company stock worth $1,190,004. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,806,000 after acquiring an additional 727,556 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,632,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,649,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Stock Down 0.9 %

BGNE stock opened at $193.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day moving average of $158.67. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $219.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

