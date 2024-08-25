Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Belden to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BDC opened at $106.82 on Friday. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average of $90.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $156,345.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,917.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,837 shares of company stock worth $1,356,183 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Belden

About Belden

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.