BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRBR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

NYSE BRBR opened at $55.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

