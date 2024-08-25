Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,109,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,910,000 after purchasing an additional 196,065 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $5,764,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $167.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $390.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

