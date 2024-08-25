Benjamin Seong Lee Sells 45,807 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 45,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $2,473,119.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,597.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Seong Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,519 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,042,990.08.

Reddit stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Reddit’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth $7,363,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $82,167,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth about $14,796,000.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

