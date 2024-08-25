Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Molten Ventures (LON:GROW)

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 580 ($7.54) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Molten Ventures Stock Performance
Molten Ventures stock opened at GBX 422 ($5.48) on Thursday. Molten Ventures has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430 ($5.59). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 377.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of £793.15 million, a P/E ratio of -405.77 and a beta of 1.22.
