Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Molten Ventures (LON:GROW)

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 580 ($7.54) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

Molten Ventures stock opened at GBX 422 ($5.48) on Thursday. Molten Ventures has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430 ($5.59). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 377.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of £793.15 million, a P/E ratio of -405.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

About Molten Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.