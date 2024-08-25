Berkshire Bank Has $7.37 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Berkshire Bank cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 49.8% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after buying an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 89,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

