Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Get Best Buy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $284,712,000 after buying an additional 490,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,569,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after buying an additional 1,024,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $165,164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827,468 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $149,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.