Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Shares Gap Down to $21.02

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 21.02, but opened at 20.13. Better Home & Finance shares last traded at 20.13, with a volume of 407 shares trading hands.
Better Home & Finance Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.13.
About Better Home & Finance
Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.
