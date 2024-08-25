Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $5.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYNDGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $902,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after buying an additional 155,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The company has a market cap of $437.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYNDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

